Ilham Aliyev meets with leaders and officials from various countries in Washington

Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, on February 19, within the framework of the first meeting of the Board of Peace taking place in Washington, D.C., held brief informal meetings with the leaders and officials of a number of states participating in the event.

According to Report, those present at the meeting included Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, and other officials.

Ilham Aliyev is participating in the meeting at the invitation of Donald Trump, President of the United States of America.