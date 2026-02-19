Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Trump: Azerbaijan and several other countries invested $7 billion in Board of Peace

    Foreign policy
    • 19 February, 2026
    • 19:32
    Trump: Azerbaijan and several other countries invested $7 billion in Board of Peace

    Azerbaijan and a number of other countries have jointly contributed more than $7 billion to the budget of the Board of Peace, US President Donald Trump said at the first meeting of the board in Washington, D.C., Report informs.

    "Today I am pleased to announce that Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Kuwait have contributed more than $7 billion to the aid package. This is magnificent. Thank you, gentlemen," Trump said.

    He also noted that the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs will raise $2 billion to support Gaza, while Japan has committed to holding a major fundraising campaign.

    "As far as I know, China will also be involved, and I believe Russia will join as well. I want everyone to participate. All sides are needed. Because nothing will work if only like-minded people gather. This requires the unity of all," he said.

    Trump also stressed that the United States itself will contribute $10 billion to the Board of Peace, and FIFA will help raise $75 million for projects in Gaza.

