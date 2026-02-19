King Charles shares 'deep concern' after Andrew arrest

King Charles III of the United Kingdom has expressed concern over the detention of his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, in connection with the case of American financier Jeffrey Epstein, Report informs via Sky News.

"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.

"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.

"In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation," King Charles was quoted as saying.