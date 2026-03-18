Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan's population exceeds 10.26M people

    Domestic policy
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 17:20
    Azerbaijan's population exceeds 10.26M people

    Azerbaijan's population has increased by 1,689 people (0.02%) since the beginning of the year, reaching 10,264,040 as of February 1, 2026, Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee.

    Some 54.3% of the country's population lives in cities, 45.7% in rural areas, 49.8% are men, and 50.2% are women.

    State Statistics Committee
    Azərbaycan əhalisinin sayı açıqlanıb
    Население Азербайджана превысило 10,26 млн человек

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