Azerbaijan's population exceeds 10.26M people
Domestic policy
- 18 March, 2026
- 17:20
Azerbaijan's population has increased by 1,689 people (0.02%) since the beginning of the year, reaching 10,264,040 as of February 1, 2026, Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee.
Some 54.3% of the country's population lives in cities, 45.7% in rural areas, 49.8% are men, and 50.2% are women.
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