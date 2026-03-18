Transportation via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline increased by nearly 8%

Azerbaijan transported 7.45 billion cubic meters of gas through its main pipelines in January–February 2026, marking a 4.8% increase compared to the same period in 2025, according to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

During the reporting period, 49.4% of the total gas was transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline, also known as the South Caucasus Pipeline. A total of 3.68 billion cubic meters of gas was delivered through this route, reflecting a 7.9% year-on-year increase.

The pipeline carries natural gas extracted from the Shah Deniz gas field to Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye. Commissioned in late 2006, the pipeline initially transported gas from the first phase of the Shah Deniz project.

Since the summer of 2018, gas from the second phase of the Shah Deniz field has also been transported via the expanded pipeline to Türkiye, where it is fed into the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline.