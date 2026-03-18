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    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend

    Domestic policy
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 16:38
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva reviewed the restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of the Khojavend district on March 18.

    Report informs via AZERTAC that the head of state and the First Lady then visited the home of Beybala Gasimov, a resident who recently returned to the village.

    Later, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with the returning residents of Khanoba village.

    The head of state lit the Novruz bonfire together with the village residents.

    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Khanoba village of Khojavend

    Ilham Aliyev
    Photo
    İlham Əliyev Xocavəndin Xanoba kəndində fərdi evlər və infrastrukturun bərpası işləri ilə tanış olub
    Photo
    Ильхам Алиев ознакомился с работами по восстановлению частных домов и инфраструктуры в селе Ханоба

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