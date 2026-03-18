Investments in fixed assets in Azerbaijan in January-February of this year amounted to 2.436 billion manats, a 19.4% increase compared to the same period in 2025, Report informs.

According to the State Statistics Committee, during the reporting period, investments in the oil and gas sector increased by 51.4%, while those in the non-oil and gas sector increased by 5.1%.

In January-February 2026, some 1.434 billion manats, or 58.9%, went to manufacturing, 794.7 million manats, or 32.6%, to services, and 207.7 million manats, or 8.5%, to residential construction.

Of the total investment, 1.781 billion manats, or 73.1%, was domestic investment.

In January-February 2026, 1.298 billion manats, or 53.3%, were directed to construction and installation works.

($1=1.7 manats)