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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Investments in Azerbaijan's economy grow almost 20%

    Finance
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 16:59
    Investments in Azerbaijan's economy grow almost 20%

    Investments in fixed assets in Azerbaijan in January-February of this year amounted to 2.436 billion manats, a 19.4% increase compared to the same period in 2025, Report informs.

    According to the State Statistics Committee, during the reporting period, investments in the oil and gas sector increased by 51.4%, while those in the non-oil and gas sector increased by 5.1%.

    In January-February 2026, some 1.434 billion manats, or 58.9%, went to manufacturing, 794.7 million manats, or 32.6%, to services, and 207.7 million manats, or 8.5%, to residential construction.

    Of the total investment, 1.781 billion manats, or 73.1%, was domestic investment.

    In January-February 2026, 1.298 billion manats, or 53.3%, were directed to construction and installation works.

    ($1=1.7 manats)

    State Statistics Committee
    Azərbaycan iqtisadiyyatına investisiya qoyuluşu 20 %-ə yaxın artıb
    Инвестиции в экономику Азербайджана выросли почти на 20%

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