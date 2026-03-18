Ilham Aliyev congratulates people of Azerbaijan on occasion of Novruz

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Novruz.

According to Report, the congratulatory message reads:

"Dear compatriots,

I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of Novruz and wish all of you good health, happiness, and success in your work.

Novruz, with its ancient roots in the land of Azerbaijan, is a sacred legacy passed down from our great ancestors to present generations. For many centuries, this cherished holiday has been an integral part of our national mindset, making a special contribution to the formation of our cultural values. Our people's optimism, boundless love of nature, high moral standards, and brightest dreams for the future are fully embodied in the rich traditions of Novruz.

Preserving the traditions of Novruz from external influences, enabling them to endure the test of time, and keeping them alive to this day are among the valuable contributions of the Azerbaijani people to their glorious history. As a treasure of high human qualities and profound spirituality, the Novruz holiday, as a valuable example of the world's cultural heritage, continues to be celebrated in every corner of our homeland with folk festivities, in accordance with traditions preserved in the people's memory for centuries.

I am confident that the refreshing atmosphere of spring will further strengthen our resolve to build our future in line with our aspirations, and that we will transform our ancient homeland, which has regained its freedom thanks to our determination, into a place of beauty under clear skies.

May the upcoming Novruz holiday fill your hearts with light, bring you a joyful spring mood, and usher peace, prosperity, and abundant sustenance into your homes.

Happy holidays!"