Azerbaijan's external debt down 7%
Finance
- 18 March, 2026
- 17:13
As of March 1, Azerbaijan's external public debt stood at $4.73 billion, according to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan.
The figure represents a 7.3% decrease compared to the same period last year, reflecting a continued downward trend in the country's foreign debt obligations.
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