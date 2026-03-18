Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan's external debt down 7%

    Finance
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 17:13
    Azerbaijan's external debt down 7%

    As of March 1, Azerbaijan's external public debt stood at $4.73 billion, according to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan.

    The figure represents a 7.3% decrease compared to the same period last year, reflecting a continued downward trend in the country's foreign debt obligations.

    State Statistical Committee External public debt
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