Saudi Arabia donates 20 tons of dates to those in need in Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 18 March, 2026
- 16:24
Saudi Arabia has donated 20 tons of dates to Azerbaijan as a gift for vulnerable families for the Ramadan holiday, Report informs.
The donation ceremony took place at the Social Services Agency with the participation of Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili.
The Agency's Chairman of the Board, Vugar Behbudov, expressed gratitude for the support.
The guests were also provided with information about the Agency's activities and social protection measures in Azerbaijan.
The dates will be distributed among 7,000 vulnerable residents of Baku.
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