Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Saudi Arabia donates 20 tons of dates to those in need in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 16:24
    Saudi Arabia donates 20 tons of dates to those in need in Azerbaijan

    Saudi Arabia has donated 20 tons of dates to Azerbaijan as a gift for vulnerable families for the Ramadan holiday, Report informs.

    The donation ceremony took place at the Social Services Agency with the participation of Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili.

    The Agency's Chairman of the Board, Vugar Behbudov, expressed gratitude for the support.

    The guests were also provided with information about the Agency's activities and social protection measures in Azerbaijan.

    The dates will be distributed among 7,000 vulnerable residents of Baku.

    Saudi Arabia donates 20 tons of dates to those in need in Azerbaijan
    Saudi Arabia donates 20 tons of dates to those in need in Azerbaijan
    Saudi Arabia donates 20 tons of dates to those in need in Azerbaijan
    Saudi Arabia donates 20 tons of dates to those in need in Azerbaijan
    Saudi Arabia Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili
    Photo
    Səudiyyə Ərəbistanının Azərbaycandakı səfiri Sosial Xidmətlər Agentliyində olub
    Photo
    Саудовская Аравия передала 20 тонн фиников нуждающимся в Азербайджане

    Latest News

    16:24
    Photo

    Saudi Arabia donates 20 tons of dates to those in need in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    16:15
    Photo

    Azerbaijani Embassy in Morocco сelebrates Novruz with Diaspora

    Foreign policy
    16:03

    Iran reports attacks on South Pars facilities

    Other countries
    16:01

    Trump says US doesn't need Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    15:39

    Azerbaijan launches tractor production in partnership with Chinese company

    Business
    15:32

    Tusk: Poland to invest $270B in energy over next decade

    Other countries
    15:14
    Photo

    Another 11 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan - UPDATED-2

    Domestic policy
    15:11

    Funeral of Ali Larijani, Gholam Reza Soleimani held in Tehran

    Region
    15:04

    Tugboat Astana with five crew members on board sinks off Romania coast

    Other countries
    All News Feed