Expert: Georgia, Azerbaijan can boost competitiveness of South Caucasus

By strengthening regional cooperation, Georgia and Azerbaijan can play a leading role in increasing the competitiveness and economic potential of the South Caucasus, Victor Kipiani, head of the Geocase analytical organization, stated at a round table titled "Georgia–Azerbaijan: Strategic Partnership and a Shared Future" in Tbilisi, Report informs.

According to him, relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia have a strong foundation, while regional processes and changes in the system of international relations require expanding bilateral cooperation in new directions.

Kipiani noted that it would be wrong to evaluate current global processes exclusively as deglobalization. In his opinion, alongside the process of reglobalization, the importance of regions and mechanisms of regional cooperation is increasing worldwide.

The analyst emphasized that Georgia and Azerbaijan possess the potential to deepen cooperation in a changing regional environment and participate more actively in shaping a new regional order. He believes that stepping up joint efforts in this direction can contribute not only to developing bilateral relations, but also to enhancing the overall competitiveness of the South Caucasus.

The round table in Tbilisi addresses issues of strengthening the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia, political and economic cooperation, regional security, energy, transport and logistics, as well as prospects for developing the Middle Corridor.