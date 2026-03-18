Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Saudi Aramco restarted Ras Tanura oil refinery on March 13, IIR says

    Energy
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 16:56
    Saudi Aramco restarted Ras Tanura oil refinery on March 13, IIR says

    Saudi ‌Arabia's state oil giant Aramco restarted ​its Ras ​Tanura oil refinery on ⁠March 13, ​having shut down the ​plant on March 2 following a drone ​attack, industry ​monitor IIR said, Report informs via Reuters.

    Ras Tanura, with ‌a ⁠crude processing capacity of 550,000 barrels per day, ​is ​the ⁠biggest oil refinery in Saudi ​Arabia.

    Saudi Aramco
    "Saudi Aramco" Fars körfəzindəki ən böyük neft emalı zavodunun fəaliyyətini bərpa edib
    Компания Saudi Aramco возобновила работу НПЗ в Рас-Таннуре

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