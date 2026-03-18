Saudi Aramco restarted Ras Tanura oil refinery on March 13, IIR says
Energy
- 18 March, 2026
- 16:56
Saudi Arabia's state oil giant Aramco restarted its Ras Tanura oil refinery on March 13, having shut down the plant on March 2 following a drone attack, industry monitor IIR said, Report informs via Reuters.
Ras Tanura, with a crude processing capacity of 550,000 barrels per day, is the biggest oil refinery in Saudi Arabia.
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