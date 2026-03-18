Saudi Aramco restarted Ras Tanura oil refinery on March 13, IIR says

Saudi ‌Arabia's state oil giant Aramco restarted ​its Ras ​Tanura oil refinery on ⁠March 13, ​having shut down the ​plant on March 2 following a drone ​attack, industry ​monitor IIR said, Report informs via Reuters.

Ras Tanura, with ‌a ⁠crude processing capacity of 550,000 barrels per day, ​is ​the ⁠biggest oil refinery in Saudi ​Arabia.