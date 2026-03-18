Ursula von der Leyen announces unified set of rules for businesses in EU

The European Commission has presented a proposal for EU Inc., a single set of corporate rules that will serve as the cornerstone and starting point for the so-called EU28 regime, EC President Ursula von der Leyen said following a board meeting, Report informs.

EU Inc. is intended to simplify the process of registering, running, and growing a business throughout the EU, encouraging companies to remain in Europe and creating conditions for the return of those who had previously left the region.

"Today, at the tap of a finger, capital moves instantly. Data travels across the globe in seconds. Yet in Europe, it can still take weeks or even months to set up a company or to start doing business in another country within the single market. Barriers inside Europe hurt us more than tariffs from the outside. Across our Union, entrepreneurs who want to scale up are the first victims of regulatory fragmentation. Instead of one market, they face 27 legal systems and more than 60 national company forms. And the consequences are real. The time and money spent filling paperwork is not spent on creating or innovating. Obviously, this must change, and fast. And so here comes EU Inc., the 28th regime. EU Inc. creates a single European company framework. It is one simple set of rules that works across our entire single market of 450 million consumers. It will make it drastically easier to start and to grow a business in Europe. Any entrepreneur will be able to create a company within 48 hours from anywhere in the European Union, fully digitalized, for less than €100, and without minimum share capital," she noted.