Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss cultural cooperation prospects

An exchange of views on the current state and future prospects of cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan has taken place, Report informs.

The discussions were held during a meeting between Gunay Afandiyeva, Deputy Chair of the Culture Committee of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, and Bakhodir Akhmedov, First Deputy Minister of Culture of Uzbekistan. It was noted that the brotherly relations based on mutual trust between President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan play a key role in strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The sides emphasized that reciprocal visits by the heads of state and the documents signed during those meetings provide important momentum for expanding and institutionalizing cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with Uzbekistan's support in the restoration and reconstruction process in Karabakh.

Special emphasis was placed on the successful organization of the Days of Uzbek Culture in Azerbaijan this December.

The parties also highlighted their shared historical roots, traditions, and the importance of preserving the rich cultural heritage of the Turkic World.

Among other projects, particular attention was drawn to the staging in Baku of the novel Bygone Days by prominent Uzbek writer Abdulla Qadiri, organized last year by the Culture Committee of the Milli Majlis, which was met with great success.

In addition, the joint online exhibition of Azerbaijani and Uzbek artists titled "Friendship on the Silk Road," held this December, was highly praised as another example of the cultural unity between the two brotherly nations.