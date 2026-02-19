Serbia strengthens position in global tourism market

Serbia has reinforced its standing in international tourism markets, Prime Minister Đuro Macut said at the opening of the 47th International Tourism Fair in Belgrade, according to Report's Balkan Bureau.

He noted that this year's exhibition is being held under the inspiring slogan "One Journey – A Thousand Stories."

Macut emphasized that Serbia is facing an important milestone - the international Expo 2027 exhibition, which will be held in the country. According to him, the event represents a major opportunity and a strong boost for further development of the tourism sector.

The prime minister added that Expo encourages investments in infrastructure, accommodation capacity, new content, and service quality. "Most importantly, it increases Serbia's international recognition. That is why, within the framework of Expo, we are highlighting the Serbia House concept as a key pillar of integrated development. It will showcase the tourism, gastronomy, culture, economy, science, innovation, and creative potential of all regions of the country," he said.

Macut stressed that each region will have the opportunity to present its authenticity, culture, cuisine, natural beauty, and creative potential. He added that the Ministry of Tourism and Youth will play a central role in this process.

According to the prime minister, this strategic approach - focused on balanced regional development and uniting the country through tourism - is already producing tangible results. "In 2025, Serbia welcomed more than four million tourists. This demonstrates that Serbia's position in international tourism markets has strengthened. Today, Serbia stands before the world as an open and confident country, ready to welcome the world at Expo 2027 and determined to remain stronger and more visible in the years ahead," he said.