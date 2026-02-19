Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    El Anouni: Peace agreements on Ukraine won't work without EU support

    Any plan to end the Russia–Ukraine war will require support from the European Union in order to succeed, Anouar El Anouni, spokesperson for the EU External Action Service, said in response to a question about a letter sent by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas to the 27 EU member states.

    According to Report's European bureau, the letter outlines the European Union's conditions regarding possible peace agreements on Ukraine, including a demand to prohibit Russian military presence and troop deployments in Belarus, Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, and Armenia.

    Al Anouni declined to comment in detail on the content of the document, stressing that Kallas's approach is based on the EU's interests in ensuring security and stability within the Union. He said Brussels seeks to see genuine commitments from Russia confirming its readiness for peace, as well as guarantees that Europe's interests will be respected.

    He stated that the EU supports peace negotiations and seeks a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace for Ukraine, but that any plan to end Russia's aggressive war in Ukraine will require support from the European Union in order to work.

    He added that nothing can be decided on Ukraine without Europe's participation and that this is completely clear.

    At the same time, he declined to comment on reports that the European side is absent from the current Ukraine–Russia–US negotiation format. Earlier reports said that two European delegations that arrived in Geneva were not allowed to take part in discussions at the negotiating table.

