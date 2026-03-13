Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Mikayil Jabbarov: Middle Corridor is important for boosting regional integration

    Business
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 10:38
    The Middle Corridor is an important instrument for strengthening the economic, trade, and investment integration of the region, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said during the panel titled "China and Global Governance Initiative" held within the framework of the 13th Global Baku Forum.

    According to him, the Middle Corridor connects Central Asia with the South Caucasus: "The Middle Corridor is not only important for the trade and transit of goods between China and Türkiye and Europe, in both directions. More importantly, this route is used as a significant tool for strengthening the economic, trade, and investment integration of the region."

    The minister also noted that Azerbaijan is well aware of the importance of keeping pace with international law: "We must also increase economic trade in the region by using the right and appropriate tools. The events taking place in the region show that international relations are in a transformative phase."

    Mikayıl Cabbarov: "Orta Dəhliz regional inteqrasiyanı gücləndirməkdə mühüm vasitədir"
    Джаббаров: Средний коридор является важным инструментом укрепления региональной интеграции

