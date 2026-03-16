The hosting of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku is proof of Azerbaijan's urban planning expertise on a global scale, Ilyas Demirci, Turkish expert and Secretary General of the Union of Architects and Engineers of the Turkic World (UAETW), told Report.

While commenting on the upcoming WUF13, scheduled for May 17–22 in Baku, Demirci noted that Azerbaijan's role as host reflects the country's planned development approach in urban planning in recent years.

According to him, WUF13 in Baku is not only an international gathering but also an opportunity for strategic decisions shaping the future of cities, new collaborations, and global perspectives.

The Secretary General emphasized that the forum will enhance Baku's visibility in the global cities network, create direct connections with international investors, and open new opportunities for reconstruction and infrastructure projects.

"Karabakh's reconstruction, Nakhchivan's strategic position, Baku's modernization process, and regional connectivity strengthened by transport corridors show that Azerbaijan's urban planning perspective has gained not only local but also geostrategic dimensions," Demirci said.