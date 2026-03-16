Starmer: Unblocking Strait of Hormuz won't be carried out within NATO
Other countries
- 16 March, 2026
- 17:18
The operation to unblock the Strait of Hormuz won't be conducted within NATO, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said during a press conference, Report informs via UK media.
"We are working with other countries to unblock the Strait of Hormuz. Let me be clear: this was never intended to be a NATO mission. This was meant to be an alliance of partners. Therefore, we are working with partners, both in Europe and in the Gulf states, and with the United States," he noted.
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