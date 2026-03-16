Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Starmer: Unblocking Strait of Hormuz won't be carried out within NATO

    Other countries
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 17:18
    Starmer: Unblocking Strait of Hormuz won't be carried out within NATO

    The operation to unblock the Strait of Hormuz won't be conducted within NATO, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said during a press conference, Report informs via UK media.

    "We are working with other countries to unblock the Strait of Hormuz. Let me be clear: this was never intended to be a NATO mission. This was meant to be an alliance of partners. Therefore, we are working with partners, both in Europe and in the Gulf states, and with the United States," he noted.

    Keir Starmer Strait of Hormuz US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Starmer: Hörmüz boğazının açılması NATO çərçivəsində həyata keçirilməyəcək
    Стармер: Разблокировка Ормузского пролива не будет проводиться в рамках НАТО

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