WUF13 radio spectrum management portal launched

A special portal has been launched to ensure radio spectrum management during the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), held in cooperation between Azerbaijan's Information and Communication Technologies Agency (ICTA) and the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company.

According to Report, citing the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the portal will coordinate radio-electronic equipment and frequencies used during the international event in Baku from May 17–22.

Through the portal, all radio devices operating on different frequencies at the forum will be registered, allocated frequency resources, and labeled. Guests and media representatives attending WUF13 must register their radio equipment via https://wuf13-e-permission.icta.az/.

It was noted that a similar approach was previously applied during the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in Baku, where 4,023 radio-electronic devices used by 280 organizations were registered and labeled through the portal, ensuring efficient spectrum management.