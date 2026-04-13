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    Gulmammadov: Chamber of Accounts efficiency review over five years covers 4B manats

    Finance
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 12:53
    Gulmammadov: Chamber of Accounts efficiency review over five years covers 4B manats

    The total volume of funds covered by performance audits conducted by the Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan over the past five years has exceeded 4.1 billion manats ($2.4 billion), stated Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts Vugar Gulmammadov at a session of the Milli Majlis Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship during the discussion of the Chamber's activities in 2025, Report informs.

    According to him, in 2021–2025, the institution he heads conducted 26 performance audits.

    Of these, 9 performance audits covered the social sector, 8 - the agricultural sector, 4 - the environmental sector, and 5 - other areas.

    The performance audits covered, among other things, funds allocated from the state budget for the implementation of measures within the framework of the "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development" program and the "Strategy for Socio-Economic Development of Azerbaijan for 2022–2026."

    Vugar Gulmammadov Milli Majlis Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts
    Hesablama Palatasının sədri: "Səmərəlilik auditlərinin əhatə dairəsi 4 milyard manatı keçib"
    Гюльмамедов: Аудит эффективности Счетной палаты за 5 лет охватил сумму в 4 млрд манатов

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