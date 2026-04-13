PASHA Bank says foreign bank acquisition not currently on agenda

Acquiring a stake in a foreign bank is not currently on the agenda of PASHA Bank, but it may be considered in the future within the framework of a new development strategy, stated by the bank's board member and chief financial officer Murad Suleymanov, Report informs.

According to him, the bank is currently focused on formulating its development strategy for 2027–2029, and discussions of such decisions may take place only after its approval.

"Today we do not have such a decision. We are analyzing our strengths and assessing where we can be most effective," he noted.

Suleymanov emphasized that the bank already has an international presence - a branch in Georgia and a subsidiary in Türkiye - however, further expansion beyond the country has not yet been determined.

He added that the question of investments in foreign banks may be brought up for discussion with the founders and the supervisory board after the completion of work on the strategy, which is expected to be prepared within the next six months.