Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Gulmammadov: Azerbaijan prepares over 10 key proposals under new procurement law

    Finance
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 12:21
    Gulmammadov: Azerbaijan prepares over 10 key proposals under new procurement law

    More than 10 key proposals have been prepared in Azerbaijan regarding the implementation of the new public procurement law, Vugar Gulmammadov, Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts, stated, Report informs.

    He made the remarks at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis's (Parliament) Committee for Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising, where the Chamber's annual activity report was discussed.

    Gulmammadov explained that after the new procurement law came into force, a two‑year analysis of activities in this field was conducted, and existing problems were identified.

    "Based on the analysis, more than 10 key proposals have been prepared to organize procurement processes more efficiently, increase transparency, and improve administration. These proposals are aimed at strengthening management in public procurement and eliminating current difficulties," Gulmammadov said.

    The chairman added that implementing these proposals would allow procurement processes to be organized more effectively and with better results.

    Vugar Gulmammadov Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts
    Vüqar Gülməmmədov: "Yeni satınalma qanunu üzrə 10-dan çox əsas təklif hazırlanıb"
    Счетная палата подготовила 10 предложений по улучшению системы госзакупок

    Latest News

    17:13

    Zayed Award for Human Fraternity opens submissions for 2027 edition

    Other countries
    17:12

    Netanyahu backs Trump's blockade of Iranian ports

    Other countries
    16:58

    World Bank launches five-year project to monitor Caspian pollution, protect biodiversity

    Finance
    16:51

    Islamist militants raid Nigerian army base, kill commander and six soldiers

    Other countries
    16:42

    Von der Leyen: EU ready to cooperate with Hungary's new leadership

    Other countries
    16:32

    Ukraine signals possible Zelenskyy–Hungary PM meeting

    Other countries
    16:17

    Average monthly salary in Azerbaijan reaches 1,099 manats

    Finance
    16:10

    Pashinyan: Baku-Yerevan peace to boost Armenia's economy

    Region
    16:01

    Kazakhstan to integrate digital systems for Middle Corridor development

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed