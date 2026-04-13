Gulmammadov: Azerbaijan prepares over 10 key proposals under new procurement law

More than 10 key proposals have been prepared in Azerbaijan regarding the implementation of the new public procurement law, Vugar Gulmammadov, Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts, stated, Report informs.

He made the remarks at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis's (Parliament) Committee for Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising, where the Chamber's annual activity report was discussed.

Gulmammadov explained that after the new procurement law came into force, a two‑year analysis of activities in this field was conducted, and existing problems were identified.

"Based on the analysis, more than 10 key proposals have been prepared to organize procurement processes more efficiently, increase transparency, and improve administration. These proposals are aimed at strengthening management in public procurement and eliminating current difficulties," Gulmammadov said.

The chairman added that implementing these proposals would allow procurement processes to be organized more effectively and with better results.