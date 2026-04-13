Azerbaijan's foreign public debt falls to $4.69 billion
Finance
- 13 April, 2026
- 14:32
Azerbaijan's external public debt stood at $4.69 billion as of April 1 this year, according to the State Statistical Committee, Report informs.
The figure represents a 7.5% decrease compared to the same period in 2025, the agency said.
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