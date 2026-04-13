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    Azerbaijani Chamber of Accounts finds nearly AZN 300M budget gaps in 2025

    Finance
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 12:14
    Azerbaijani Chamber of Accounts finds nearly AZN 300M budget gaps in 2025

    The Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan identified discrepancies amounting to 299.1 million manats (just under $176 million) in the execution of the consolidated budget in 2025, Report informs, citing the Chamber.

    The report on the activities of the Chamber of Accounts in 2025 is being discussed today at the meeting of the Milli Majlis' (Parliament) Committee for Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising.

    In particular, discrepancies between the approved version and the functional classification of expenditures amounted to 290 million manats (approximately $170.6 million), while the remaining differences were linked to other sources of income and expenditure.

    The Chamber also highlighted inconsistencies in calculations based on the conclusion regarding the draft state budget for 2026. Discrepancies with the Unified Budget Classification (UBC) totaled 236.3 million manats (almost $139 million), while other mismatches amounted to 160.4 million manats (over $94.3 million).

    Overall, discrepancies recorded in consolidated budget expenditures under the economic classification reached 299.1 million manats.

    Milli Majlis Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts
    Hesablama Palatasının ötən il aşkarladığı uyğunsuzluqların məbləği açıqlanıb
    Счетная палата Азербайджана в 2025г выявила бюджетные расхождения на 300 млн манатов

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