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    Rauf Jabarov: Azerbaijan lacks specialists in digital forensics

    Domestic policy
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 11:45
    Rauf Jabarov: Azerbaijan lacks specialists in digital forensics

    There is a shortage of specialists in the field of digital forensics in Azerbaijan, said Rauf Jabarov, executive director of the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Organizations Association (ACOA), during the seminar "Cyber Incident Response - Binalyze Modern DFIR," Report informs.

    According to him, it is necessary to develop this area, and practical seminars will make a significant contribution to this process.

    Touching on the topic of the current event, Jabarov emphasized the importance of international cooperation: "Today, we are discussing a truly complex topic. We are confident that the partners gathered here will help us clearly demonstrate the processes taking place in the world. At many specialized events, it is often noted that digital forensics is one of the most complex areas, which still remains our weak point."

    Jabarov added that it was precisely due to the specifics of this field that Techpro and Binalyze, companies with significant global experience, were brought in for cooperation.

    He also announced a series of trainings that will take place next week jointly with the Estonian e-Governance Academy.

    The training will cover four key areas: cybersecurity risk management in the financial sector; cyber incident response; malware sharing platforms and open-source tools; and IT risk management.

    Digital forensics Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Organizations Association (ACOA)
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