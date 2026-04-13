Azerbaijan, Ethiopia to cooperate in defense sector
Milli Majlis
- 13 April, 2026
- 13:00
Azerbaijan will cooperate with Ethiopia in the field of defense.
According to Report, a draft law on the approval of the agreement on cooperation in the field of defense between the governments of Azerbaijan and Ethiopia has been submitted to the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament).
The document will be discussed at the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign and Interparliamentary Relations on April 14.
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