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    Azerbaijan, Ethiopia to cooperate in defense sector

    Milli Majlis
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 13:00
    Azerbaijan, Ethiopia to cooperate in defense sector

    Azerbaijan will cooperate with Ethiopia in the field of defense.

    According to Report, a draft law on the approval of the agreement on cooperation in the field of defense between the governments of Azerbaijan and Ethiopia has been submitted to the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament).

    The document will be discussed at the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign and Interparliamentary Relations on April 14.

    Defense cooperation Azerbaijan Ethiopia Milli Majlis
    Azərbaycan Efiopiya ilə müdafiə sahəsində əməkdaşlıq edəcək
    Азербайджан и Эфиопия будут сотрудничать в сфере обороны

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