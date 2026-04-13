Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts sends 3 audit results to Prosecutor General's Office
Finance
- 13 April, 2026
- 12:01
The Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan sent the results of three inspections conducted in state institutions last year to the country's Prosecutor General's Office, Report informs, referring to the Chamber.
The report on the activities of the Chamber of Accounts in 2025 is being discussed today at the meeting of the Milli Majlis's (Parliament) Committee for Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising.
Based on the 2025 audit results, legal measures were also taken. Investigations were carried out regarding funds totaling 0.8 million manats (approximately $470,000). At the same time, investigations into two audits are still ongoing.
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