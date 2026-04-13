Rauf Jabarov: Azerbaijan strengthens public-private partnerships to combat cyber threats

Azerbaijan is strengthening public-private partnerships (PPP) to combat cyber threats, said Rauf Jabarov, executive director of the Azerbaijan Cyber Security Organizations Association (ACOA), on the sidelines of the seminar "Cyber Incident Response - Binalyze Modern DFIR," Report informs.

"Cyber incidents are becoming a regular occurrence both on a regional and global scale. Many attacks are repelled in a timely manner precisely thanks to close cooperation between government structures and the private sector," Jabarov stated.

The executive director noted that today most of the country's specialized companies are united within the framework of ACOA.

"They provide direct support to government agencies, since ensuring full protection of all systems through the internal resources of a single department is practically impossible," the head of the Association explained.

According to the ACOA representative, a special role is played by specialized companies that possess Security Operations Centers (SOC). They enable the detection of threats at early stages. The use of AI solutions in such centers helps automate vulnerability detection and promptly inform relevant agencies: "In today's conditions, such partnerships between the state and business are becoming a vitally important necessity."