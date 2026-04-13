Iran imposes full ban on US, Israeli vessels passing through Strait of Hormuz

Iran imposes a complete ban on the passage of vessels linked to the US and Israel through the Strait of Hormuz, according to the representative of the Khatam al-Anbiya central headquarters of Iran's Armed Forces, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, Report informs.

"Enemy vessels do not and will not have the right of passage through the Strait of Hormuz, while other vessels, in compliance with the rules of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, will continue to have permission to pass through the strait," the Iranian state broadcasting company quoted him as saying.

Earlier, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that the American military would begin a naval blockade of Iran on April 13. They intend to block the movement of all vessels heading to the ports of the Islamic Republic, as well as those attempting to depart from its shores.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran and carried out airstrikes on a number of cities. On the same day, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed as a result of the strikes. In response, Iran launched missile strikes on the territory of Israel and attacked American military bases in the Persian Gulf countries.

Iran, the US, and their allies agreed on a two-week ceasefire on the night of April 8, 2026. On April 11-12, negotiations between Iran and the US took place in Islamabad, mediated by Pakistan.