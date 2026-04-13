Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Iran imposes full ban on US, Israeli vessels passing through Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 12:34
    Iran imposes full ban on US, Israeli vessels passing through Strait of Hormuz

    Iran imposes a complete ban on the passage of vessels linked to the US and Israel through the Strait of Hormuz, according to the representative of the Khatam al-Anbiya central headquarters of Iran's Armed Forces, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, Report informs.

    "Enemy vessels do not and will not have the right of passage through the Strait of Hormuz, while other vessels, in compliance with the rules of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, will continue to have permission to pass through the strait," the Iranian state broadcasting company quoted him as saying.

    Earlier, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that the American military would begin a naval blockade of Iran on April 13. They intend to block the movement of all vessels heading to the ports of the Islamic Republic, as well as those attempting to depart from its shores.

    On February 28, the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran and carried out airstrikes on a number of cities. On the same day, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed as a result of the strikes. In response, Iran launched missile strikes on the territory of Israel and attacked American military bases in the Persian Gulf countries.

    Iran, the US, and their allies agreed on a two-week ceasefire on the night of April 8, 2026. On April 11-12, negotiations between Iran and the US took place in Islamabad, mediated by Pakistan.

    Strait of Hormuz in middl US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İran Hörmüz boğazından ABŞ və İsraillə əlaqəli gəmilərin keçidini tam qadağan edib
    Иран вводит полный запрет на проход судов США и Израиля через Ормуз

    Latest News

    17:13

    Zayed Award for Human Fraternity opens submissions for 2027 edition

    Other countries
    17:12

    Netanyahu backs Trump's blockade of Iranian ports

    Other countries
    16:58

    World Bank launches five-year project to monitor Caspian pollution, protect biodiversity

    Finance
    16:51

    Islamist militants raid Nigerian army base, kill commander and six soldiers

    Other countries
    16:42

    Von der Leyen: EU ready to cooperate with Hungary's new leadership

    Other countries
    16:32

    Ukraine signals possible Zelenskyy–Hungary PM meeting

    Other countries
    16:17

    Average monthly salary in Azerbaijan reaches 1,099 manats

    Finance
    16:10

    Pashinyan: Baku-Yerevan peace to boost Armenia's economy

    Region
    16:01

    Kazakhstan to integrate digital systems for Middle Corridor development

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed