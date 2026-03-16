Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Barrot announces expansion of EU sanctions list against Russia

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    • 16 March, 2026
    • 17:17
    Barrot announces expansion of EU sanctions list against Russia

    French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot has announced the expansion of EU sanctions, adding nine new restrictive measures against those responsible for the massacre in Bucha, Ukraine, Report informs.

    The minister was talking to journalists before the start of the Foreign Affairs Council.

    "Last weekend, 2,600 sanctions (against individuals and organizations) imposed since the beginning of Russian aggression in Ukraine were extended without any obstacles. Today in Brussels, nine new sanctions are being added against war criminals responsible for the massacre in Bucha, the fourth anniversary of which we will mark in a few days," he said.

    According to Barrot, the uncontrolled and dangerous military escalation in the Middle East cannot distract attention from Ukraine, where issues of security and peace on the European continent are being decided.

    "In the context of Russia's growing international isolation following the fall of Bashar al-Assad, Nicolas Maduro, and Ayatollah Khamenei, we continue to act with even greater determination on two fronts: supporting Ukraine and pressuring the Russian leadership," Barrot said.

    The French foreign minister also expressed hope that a decision on a €90 billion loan, which "will protect Ukraine from financial difficulties over the next two years," will be reached.

    Jean-Noel Barrot European Union
    Barro Aİ-nin Rusiyaya qarşı sanksiya siyahısını genişləndirdiyini elan edib
    Барро объявил о расширении санкционного списка ЕС в отношении России

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