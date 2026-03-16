Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Brad Cooper: US ensures maritime security in Strait of Hormuz

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    • 16 March, 2026
    • 17:35
    Brad Cooper: US ensures maritime security in Strait of Hormuz

    The United States continues to safeguard shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, carrying out strikes against targets in and around the strait, Brad Cooper, US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander, said in a video message on social media, Report informs.

    Cooper noted that the US will continue to weaken Iran's military capabilities that threaten shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and its surroundings.

    The progress remains steady, and the US maintains vigilance, he added.

    Strait of Hormuz Brad Cooper
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    Brad Cooper: US ensures maritime security in Strait of Hormuz

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