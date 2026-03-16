Brad Cooper: US ensures maritime security in Strait of Hormuz

The United States continues to safeguard shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, carrying out strikes against targets in and around the strait, Brad Cooper, US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander, said in a video message on social media, Report informs.

Cooper noted that the US will continue to weaken Iran's military capabilities that threaten shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and its surroundings.

The progress remains steady, and the US maintains vigilance, he added.