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    Samir Nuriyev visits sunflower oil factory in Khojavand district

    Domestic policy
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 17:42
    Samir Nuriyev visits sunflower oil factory in Khojavand district

    Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Coordination Headquarters, visited a sunflower oil factory located in the Girmizi Bazar settlement of the Khojavand district, Report informs.

    Information was provided about the enterprise's activities and its contribution to the local economy.

    A regular meeting was held today in the city of Khojavand under the chairmanship of Samir Nuriyev.

    Samir Nuriyev visits sunflower oil factory in Khojavand district
    Samir Nuriyev visits sunflower oil factory in Khojavand district
    Samir Nuriyev visits sunflower oil factory in Khojavand district
    Samir Nuriyev visits sunflower oil factory in Khojavand district

    Samir Nuriyev Coordination Headquarters
    Photo
    Xocavəndin Qırmızı Bazar qəsəbəsindəki günəbaxan yağları zavoduna baxış keçirilib

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