Samir Nuriyev visits sunflower oil factory in Khojavand district
Domestic policy
- 16 March, 2026
- 17:42
Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Coordination Headquarters, visited a sunflower oil factory located in the Girmizi Bazar settlement of the Khojavand district, Report informs.
Information was provided about the enterprise's activities and its contribution to the local economy.
A regular meeting was held today in the city of Khojavand under the chairmanship of Samir Nuriyev.
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