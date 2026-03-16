Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    UAE air defenses shoot down 6 Iranian missiles, 21 drones

    Other countries
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 16:43
    UAE air defenses shoot down 6 Iranian missiles, 21 drones

    Air defense systems of the United Arab Emirates have shot down six Iranian ballistic missiles and 21 drones, UAE Ministry of Defense said on social media, according to Report.

    It was noted that since the start of the attacks from Iran, a total of 304 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,627 drones have been intercepted.

    "As a result of the attacks, seven people - two servicemen and five civilians - were killed, and 145 others were injured," the statement said.

    Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    BƏƏ-nin HHM sistemləri İranın 6 raketini və 21 PUA-sını vurub
    Системы ПВО ОАЭ сбили 6 иранских ракет и 21 БПЛА

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