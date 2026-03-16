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    Coordination Headquarters members view repair, restoration work in village of Guzeykhirman

    Domestic policy
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 17:28
    Coordination Headquarters members view repair, restoration work in village of Guzeykhirman

    Members of the Presidential Administration and the Coordination Headquarters for addressing issues in a centralized manner in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan visited the village of Guzeykhirman in Khojavand.

    Report informs that the officials viewed the repair and restoration work being carried out in the village.

    A regular meeting was held in the city of Khojavand under the chairmanship of Samir Nuriyev, the head of the Coordination Headquarters.

    Coordination Headquarters members view repair, restoration work in village of Guzeykhirman
    Coordination Headquarters members view repair, restoration work in village of Guzeykhirman
    Coordination Headquarters members view repair, restoration work in village of Guzeykhirman

    Coordination Headquarters liberated territories Samir Nuriyev
    Photo
    Əlaqələndirmə Qərargahının üzvləri Quzeyxırman kəndində aparılan təmir-bərpa işləri ilə tanış olublar

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