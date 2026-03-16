Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Tajani: Italy opposes EU maritime mission involvement in Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 17:15
    Tajani: Italy opposes EU maritime mission involvement in Strait of Hormuz

    Italy opposes the involvement of the EU maritime mission in reopening the Strait of Hormuz to restore its full functionality, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told journalists before the start of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, Report informs.

    He stated that the ASPIDES mission should be strengthened to ensure the safety of maritime navigation in the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, and that additional diplomatic efforts are needed to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

    "We will continue to work in this direction and are ready to strengthen it and the ATALANTA mission, but I do not think they can be expanded to the Strait of Hormuz, including because they have different missions: one is aimed at combating piracy, and the other at defense, so they are different missions," Tajani said.

    He also spoke about his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, where he reaffirmed Italy's commitment, above all, to supporting Ukraine and its agreements with NATO.

    "Our troops will remain at NATO bases, albeit at a reduced strength. The coalition against ISIS has reduced its military presence due to communications, but we will remain there to fulfill the obligations we have undertaken," the minister noted.

    German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul also previously expressed his preference for a diplomatic solution to the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

    Strait of Hormuz US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Tayani: İtaliya Hörmüz boğazında Aİ-nin dəniz missiyasının genişləndirilməsinə etiraz edir
    Таяни: Италия против вовлечения морской миссии ЕС в ситуацию в Ормузском проливе

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