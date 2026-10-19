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    Azerbaijan, International Sumo Federation discuss sport's development

    Individual sports
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 17:40
    Azerbaijan, International Sumo Federation discuss sport's development

    Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov met with International Sumo Federation President Hakuho Sho on October 19.

    According to Report, citing the press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the meeting focused on prospects for the development of sumo in Azerbaijan.

    The sides also discussed studying international experience, promoting the sport in the country and increasing its popularity.

    Hakuho Sho thanked Azerbaijan for the high-level organization of the Sumo World Championships.

    Azerbaijan, International Sumo Federation discuss sport's development
    Azerbaijan, International Sumo Federation discuss sport's development

    Farid Gayibov International Sumo Federation
    Photo
    Azərbaycanda sumonun inkişaf perspektivləri müzakirə edilib
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