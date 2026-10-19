Azerbaijan, International Sumo Federation discuss sport's development
Individual sports
- 19 October, 2026
- 17:40
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Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov met with International Sumo Federation President Hakuho Sho on October 19.
According to Report, citing the press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the meeting focused on prospects for the development of sumo in Azerbaijan.
The sides also discussed studying international experience, promoting the sport in the country and increasing its popularity.
Hakuho Sho thanked Azerbaijan for the high-level organization of the Sumo World Championships.
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