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    SOFAZ's net profit increased 3.4-fold in 2025

    Finance
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 17:58
    SOFAZ's net profit increased 3.4-fold in 2025

    The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) ended 2025 with a net profit of 26,913.177 million manats ($15,831.281 million), Report informs referring to the Fund's financial update.

    This is 3.4 times more than in 2024.

    Last year, SOFAZ's revenue from investments in bonds amounted to 4,142.212 million manats ($2,436.595 million) (6.1 times more than in the previous year), revenue from stock investments reached 5,292.075 million manats ($3,112.985 million) (+64.7%), revenue from financial derivatives stood at 25.415 million manats ($14.95 million) (compared to a loss a year earlier), and revenue from investments in gold bullion totaled 16,849.884 million manats ($9,911.696 million) (a 5-fold increase).

    As of January 1 of the current year, SOFAZ's assets reached 125,720.247 million manats ($73,953.086 million) (+22.5%). During the reporting period, the Fund's liabilities increased by 11.3% to 471.688 million manats ($277.464 million), while its balance sheet equity rose by 22.5% to 125,248.559 million manats ($73,675.623 million).

    SOFAZ Net profit Financial sector
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