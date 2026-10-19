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    Israel has not adhered to framework agreement: Lebanese president

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    • 19 October, 2026
    • 17:51
    Israel has not adhered to framework agreement: Lebanese president

    Lebanon's president says Israel has not adhered to the framework agreement signed in June, Report informs via Al Jazeera.

    Joseph Aoun said "daily violations" in southern Lebanon "do not help the Lebanese state" to implement its side of the treaty.

    It was hoped the US-brokered agreement, signed by the two countries, would lead to Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon after the disarmament of Hezbollah. But the group ‌has ‌refused to disarm as long as Israeli forces remain on Lebanese land.

    Aoun affirmed that Lebanon was "committed to the diplomatic solution, despite its difficulty, because it is far less costly than the destructive war that the Lebanese people – and especially the people of the south – are paying the price for, and it is high time for Lebanon to find peace."

    Israel continues to control nearly a fifth of Lebanon's territory and has demolished dozens of villages, according to Al Jazeera.

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