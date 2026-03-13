Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Italy to use about 10 million barrels from strategic oil reserves

    Energy
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 09:52
    Italy to use about 10 million barrels from strategic oil reserves

    Italy will release 9.966 million barrels from its strategic oil reserves amid the crisis linked to escalating tensions in the Middle East, according to the country's Ministry of Environment and Energy Security, Report informs.

    The ministry noted that the measure is being implemented in line with the International Energy Agency's (IEA) resolution.

    The allocated reserves will account for about 2.5% of the total volume contributed by IEA member states to address the oil crisis. The planned release for the coming weeks represents around 13.5% of Italy's overall strategic reserves.

    The ministry emphasized that even after this significant release, Italy's reserves remain satisfactory and comply with European commitments to ensure sufficient national energy security.

    Strategic Oil Reserves Escalation in Middle East
    İtaliya strateji neft ehtiyatlarından təxminən 10 milyon barel istifadə edəcək
    Италия задействует около 10 миллионов баррелей из стратегических нефтяных резервов

    Latest News

    10:20

    US temporarily allows sale of Russian oil stranded at sea

    Other countries
    10:14

    Wu Hongbo: China offers its approaches to global governance

    Foreign policy
    10:06

    Serbia plans to build large nuclear power plant by 2041, Vucic says

    Other countries
    10:01

    Second day of 13th Global Baku Forum gets underway

    Foreign policy
    09:52

    Italy to use about 10 million barrels from strategic oil reserves

    Energy
    09:48

    US opens unfair trade practices probe of 60 countries over forced labor

    Other countries
    09:45

    Azeri Light crude rises to $105.58 per barrel on global markets

    Energy
    09:30

    Pentagon lost refueling aircraft over Iraq

    Other countries
    09:19

    CBA currency exchange rates (13.03.2026)

    Finance
    All News Feed