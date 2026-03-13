Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Other countries
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 10:06
    Serbia plans to build large nuclear power plant by 2041, Vucic says

    Serbia must build a large nuclear power plant by 2041 to ensure energy security and prepare for increasing electricity consumption, President Aleksandar Vucic stated on Serbian Radio Television, Report informs.

    According to Vucic, he discussed the issue of nuclear energy development with French President Emmanuel Macron.

    "I discussed all topics with Macron; we talked for an hour and a half in Delhi. Tomorrow I will have important negotiations with EDF [French electric utility company] regarding future nuclear power plants, we will discuss how we can train and prepare specialists," Vucic said.

    He noted that the development of nuclear energy requires long-term preparation.

    "That is why we must prepare for the future. We will not solve this problem tomorrow morning, but we must work on it in the coming months. We must build a nuclear power plant. It must be completed by 2041; we are talking about a large nuclear power plant," the president added.

    Aleksandar Vučić Serbia
    Vuçiç: Serbiya 2041-ci ilə qədər böyük atom elektrik stansiyası tikməyi planlaşdırır
    Вучич: Сербия планирует построить крупную атомную электростанцию к 2041 году

