    Eldor Aripov: China has become key trading partner for Central Asian countries

    Foreign policy
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 10:46
    Eldor Aripov: China has become key trading partner for Central Asian countries

    In recent years, China has become a key trading partner for Central Asian countries, surpassing Russia, Eldor Aripov, director of the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies under the President of Uzbekistan, said at the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs.

    He noted that just ten years ago, Russia was the main trading partner and primary investor for Central Asian countries, but today China has taken over this position.

    "Last year, trade turnover between China and Central Asian countries reached a record high of $106 billion, almost double the 2021 figure. Similar trends are observed in investment," he said.

    Aripov emphasized that, amid the transformation of the global system and the shifting global economic balance, China's role in the region continues to grow.

    Eldor Aripov Global Baku Forum Central Asia
