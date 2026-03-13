Brunner: There is potential for expanding EU-Armenia security cooperation

There is significant potential for deepening practical cooperation between the EU and Armenia in areas such as border management and security, Magnus Brunner, EU Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration, said in an interview with Armenpress in Yerevan, Report informs.

He stated that the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) and the EU Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) are ready to cooperate with Armenian law enforcement agencies and border guards.

At the same time, the EU stands ready to provide additional support if needed. The ongoing crisis in the Middle East could create additional humanitarian and migration pressure. In such situations, we will continue to work closely with Armenia to adequately respond to humanitarian needs.

Brunner also noted that the EU has visa-free travel agreements with over 60 countries, and negotiations are underway with Armenia on visa liberalization. If this pace of reform continues, visa-free travel will become a realistic prospect in the coming years.

"This will create new opportunities for Armenian citizens in the areas of education, business, tourism, and cultural exchange, and will further strengthen ties between Armenia and the European Union," he noted.