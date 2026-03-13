Wu Hongbo: China offers its approaches to global governance

Amid current turbulence and uncertainty in the world, China is seeking to present its ideas and approaches to global governance, Wu Hongbo, China's Special Representative for European Affairs (2019–2025), stated during a panel discussion at the 13th Global Baku Forum.

Hongbo emphasized that for China, rich and poor, big and small states are equal: "Developing countries, landlocked states, and small island nations possess the same sovereignty and equal rights as developed countries," he said.

Previously, Wu Hongbo served as UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs (2012–2017) and as China's Ambassador to Germany (2009–2012).