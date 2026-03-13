NATO air defense downs third Iranian missile over Türkiye

At 03:30 a.m. (GMT+3), footage circulating on social media showed burning objects falling over the airspace of Adana, Türkiye, the defense industry-focused page savunmasanayiST.com wrote on X, Report informs.

It is assessed that these objects were fragments of the third ballistic missile launched from Iran toward Türkiye, destroyed by NATO air defense systems, which then entered the atmosphere and burned before falling.

No explosions occurred during the incident.

Previously, two ballistic missiles launched from Iran that violated Turkish airspace were also neutralized by NATO air defense systems.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. As a result, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several senior officials were killed. Following this, Iran began striking not only Israel but also US and allied military bases located in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus.

