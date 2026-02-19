Azerbaijan's apple export revenues surge by nearly 20%
AIC
- 19 February, 2026
- 16:59
In January 2026, Azerbaijan exported 10,914 tons of apples, valued at just under $8.2 million, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.
According to data, this represents an increase of 209 tons, or 1.95% in volume, and $1.336 million, or 19.5% in value, compared to the same period last year.
During the month, earnings from apple exports accounted for 0.4% of Azerbaijan's total export revenues.
Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $3.538 billion in January 2026, down 30.5% compared to the same month last year. Of this, $2.236 billion came from exports and $1.302 billion from imports. Over the past year, exports declined by 26.4%, and imports fell by 36.5%.
