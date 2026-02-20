Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (20.02.2026)
Finance
- 20 February, 2026
- 09:02
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
71.91
|
1.37
|
11.06
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
66.74
|
1.32
|
9.32
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
5,009.30
|
9.10
|
668.20
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
49,395.16
|
- 267.50
|
1,331.87
|
S&P 500
|
6,861.89
|
- 19.42
|
16.39
|
Nasdaq
|
22,682.73
|
- 70.91
|
- 559.26
|
Nikkei
|
56,729.47
|
- 414.37
|
6,389.99
|
Dax
|
25,043.57
|
- 234.64
|
553.16
|
FTSE 100
|
10,627.04
|
- 59.14
|
695.66
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,398.78
|
- 30.25
|
249.28
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,084.81
|
2.74
|
115.97
|
Bist 100
|
13,804.21
|
- 455.69
|
2,542.69
|
RTS
|
1,139.74
|
- 9.89
|
25.61
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1755
|
- 0.0032
|
0.0010
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3441
|
- 0.0042
|
- 0.0032
|
JPY/USD
|
155.1900
|
0.0100
|
- 1.2600
|
RUB/USD
|
76.7811
|
- 0.0052
|
- 1.9689
|
TRY/USD
|
43.8454
|
0.0746
|
0.8892
|
CNY/USD
|
6.9048
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0842
