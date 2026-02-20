Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (20.02.2026)

    Finance
    • 20 February, 2026
    • 09:02
    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    71.91

    1.37

    11.06

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    66.74

    1.32

    9.32

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    5,009.30

    9.10

    668.20

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    49,395.16

    - 267.50

    1,331.87

    S&P 500

    6,861.89

    - 19.42

    16.39

    Nasdaq

    22,682.73

    - 70.91

    - 559.26

    Nikkei

    56,729.47

    - 414.37

    6,389.99

    Dax

    25,043.57

    - 234.64

    553.16

    FTSE 100

    10,627.04

    - 59.14

    695.66

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,398.78

    - 30.25

    249.28

    Shanghai Composite

    4,084.81

    2.74

    115.97

    Bist 100

    13,804.21

    - 455.69

    2,542.69

    RTS

    1,139.74

    - 9.89

    25.61

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1755

    - 0.0032

    0.0010

    USD/GBP

    1.3441

    - 0.0042

    - 0.0032

    JPY/USD

    155.1900

    0.0100

    - 1.2600

    RUB/USD

    76.7811

    - 0.0052

    - 1.9689

    TRY/USD

    43.8454

    0.0746

    0.8892

    CNY/USD

    6.9048

    0.0000

    - 0.0842
    key indicators stock currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (20.02.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (20.02.2026)

