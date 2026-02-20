Egypt PM says Palestinian committee must have full access to all of Gaza

Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has stated that the Palestinian committee tasked with administering the Gaza Strip must be granted access to all districts of the enclave to carry out its responsibilities, according to Report.

The Egyptian prime minister made the remarks while addressing the first session of the Board of Peace in Washington, DC, emphasizing that unrestricted movement within Gaza is essential for governance and stability.

"We will maintain the geographical and institutional connection between the West Bank and the Gaza Strip," he said.

The Egyptian Prime Minister stressed that Cairo considers all Israeli plans to annex the West Bank unacceptable and is grateful to US President Donald Trump for sharing this position.

"We believe that it is extremely important for the Palestinian National Authority to restore its authority in Gaza," Madbouly said, confirming that Egypt is currently training Palestinian police officers.