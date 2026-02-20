Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Azerbaijan, Italy discuss urban planning cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 20 February, 2026
    • 09:50
    Azerbaijan, Italy discuss urban planning cooperation

    Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev has met with Luca Di Gianfrancesco to discuss prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in urban development and architecture, Report informs.

    According to a statement by the Committee shared on X, the sides praised the steady advancement of relations between Azerbaijan and Italy at the level of strategic partnership and exchanged views on further deepening collaboration in the fields of urban planning and architectural design.

    During the meeting, the parties also reviewed opportunities within the sister cities platform, highlighting the importance of sharing modern urban development practices, promoting mutual exchange of experience, and applying innovative approaches to city planning.

    Guliyev expressed hope for Italy's active participation in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum, which will be held in May in Baku, emphasizing that the event will serve as an important platform for strengthening international cooperation in sustainable urban development.

