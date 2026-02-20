Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Bahrain proposes digitalization of public services in Gaza

    • 20 February, 2026
    • 09:15
    Bahrain proposes digitalization of public services in Gaza

    Bahrain has offered to provide the necessary infrastructure and expertise to establish a digital government services platform for the Gaza Strip, stated King of Bahrain, Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Report informs.

    "Today we declare our readiness to provide the necessary infrastructure and expertise to create an effective digital government services platform for Gaza," he said while addressing the first meeting of the Board of Peace.

    On January 22, representatives of 19 countries signed the charter of the Board of Peace, established as part of the peace solution in the Gaza Strip, within the framework of the World Economic Forum held in Davos.

